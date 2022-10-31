Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 5.3%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Featured Stories
