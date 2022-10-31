Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 5.3%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

TARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

