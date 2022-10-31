Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.85.

TECK.B traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.87. 1,292,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

