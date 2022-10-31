Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $308.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $342.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $370.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.