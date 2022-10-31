Tellor (TRB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.67 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and $4.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be bought for $16.01 or 0.00077200 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.35 or 0.31926341 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012469 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,814 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
