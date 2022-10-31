Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 621 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 88,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

