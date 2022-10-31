Tenset (10SET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,312.00

Tenset (10SET) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Tenset has a market capitalization of $218.81 million and approximately $49,312.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.35 or 0.31926341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,064,933 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

