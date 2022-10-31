Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $67.63 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Terran Coin has a market cap of $67.63 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00013785 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

