Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,554,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 516,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.98. 74,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

