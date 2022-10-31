Textainer Group (TGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Textainer Group

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.