Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $68.50 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.