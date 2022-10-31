Tezos (XTZ) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $33.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002230 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,834,689 coins and its circulating supply is 914,370,890 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

