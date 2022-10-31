TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$158.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cormark reduced their target price on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.08.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting C$124.68. 439,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,171. The company has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.60. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Insider Activity
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
