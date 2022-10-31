TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$158.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cormark reduced their target price on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.08.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting C$124.68. 439,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,171. The company has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.60. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

About TFI International

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,492,303.79.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.