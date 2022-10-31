The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $93.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.35 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

