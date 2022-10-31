The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $153.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.36 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

