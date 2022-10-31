The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

