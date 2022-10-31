The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 6,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $298.65 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

