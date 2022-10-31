The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.07.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

