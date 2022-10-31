The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.