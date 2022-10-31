The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,741 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $38.54. 162,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,151. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

