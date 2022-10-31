The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $162.34. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

