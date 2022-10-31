The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.40

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.40 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.70 ($0.65), with a volume of 47317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £251.55 million and a PE ratio of 461.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.15.

In other news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £10,948.70 ($13,229.46).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

