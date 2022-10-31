The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

