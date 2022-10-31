The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWGAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The Swatch Group stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

