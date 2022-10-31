The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 767.40, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

