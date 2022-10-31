The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

DIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

