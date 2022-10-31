Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Position Reduced by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

