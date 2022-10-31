Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,712. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

