Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,016 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 89,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

