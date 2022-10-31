Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,328 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

