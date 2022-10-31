Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 374,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

