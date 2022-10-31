Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $31,355,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.62. 79,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,693. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

