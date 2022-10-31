Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.74. 70,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,802. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $204.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

