Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

CI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.44. 38,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $325.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.74. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

