Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $112.87 million and $634,143.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.62312214 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $468,438.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

