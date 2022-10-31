Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $114.47 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $114.47 million and approximately $457,393.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.62312214 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $468,438.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

