TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Elastic worth $47,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $606,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,538. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

