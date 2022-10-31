TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 141,340 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $67,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after buying an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 652,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $78.11. 13,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,681. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

