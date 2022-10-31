TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $60,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

argenx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $387.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,886. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $403.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.86.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.