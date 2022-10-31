TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $110,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

SBA Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,129. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

