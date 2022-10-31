TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $56,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 406,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

