TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $103.69 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $103,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

