TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $48.47 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of National Vision worth $48,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $315,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

National Vision Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EYE traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.