TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $54.52 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Verisk Analytics worth $54,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $5.17 on Monday, reaching $186.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,315. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.