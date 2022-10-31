TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,985 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 3,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

