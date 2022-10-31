TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 12,250 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $62,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at $534,472,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.52 and a 200 day moving average of $420.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

