TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 69,050 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,050 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $73,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $108.73. 14,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,056. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.