TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,670,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

