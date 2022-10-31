Timothy S. Nicholls Sells 7,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 3,598,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,100. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

