Tokocrypto (TKO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $122.51 million and $401,614.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.54 or 0.31913328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

