TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,161,400 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

